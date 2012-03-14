* Targeting MidEast capital markets and Nasdaq Dubai
* Eurovestech to pay 900,000 stg to Cenkos
LONDON, March 14 European development
capital fund Eurovestech has joined forces with British
stockbroker Cenkos Securities to target companies
looking to raise capital in the Middle East and the Nasdaq Dubai
market.
The Eurovestech/Cenkos agreement follows Middle Eastern
merchant bank Markab Capital's joint venture with British group
Webb Capital to tap into a growing demand by Middle Eastern
companies for London share listings.
Under the terms of their co-operation deal, Cenkos will work
with Eurovestech on any suitable opportunities that clients may
have to raise funds on NASDAQ Dubai. The introductions of new
clients and transactions by Eurovestech with Cenkos will also be
subject to commission sharing arrangements.
Eurovestech will also pay 900,000 pounds ($1.42 million) to
Cenkos, while Cenkos will pay Eurovestech a proportion of any
commission earned on transactions as a result of introductions
of new clients by Eurovestech.