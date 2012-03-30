By Annika Breidthardt and Paul Carrel
COPENHAGEN, March 30 The euro zone should push
ahead of the broader European Union to explore ways to bolster
financial stability across the currency bloc and these could
include establishing a bank resolution fund, European Central
Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen told Reuters on Friday.
Asmussen, a member of the ECB's six-member Executive Board,
said the euro zone may need to look at setting up such a fund to
avoid a bank failure in one country having a ripple-effect
across the 17-country bloc.
His comments were theoretical and made no mention of any
bank being in trouble.
The 17 euro zone countries have often pushed the agenda for
the EU, when proposals did not appear manageable at the level of
27 member states but when unity was crucial within the single
currency area.
In December all but Britain and the Czech Republic signed up
to a German-led pact with a commitment for stronger fiscal
discipline, another step to prevent future financial crises.
"The euro area must dispose of the necessary tools to ensure
its smooth functioning," Asmussen said in comments to Reuters.
"The present approach of deeper integration among euro area
members within the overall EU framework has worked well so far."
But if no consensus could be found among all 27 European
Union members on deeper integration, the euro zone should make
separate arrangements, he said, adding: "This also applies to
financial stability issues, notwithstanding the existence of the
single financial market."
"In that specific case, initiatives at the euro area level
for enhanced forms of coordination on supervision and crisis
management and resolution should be explored. In particular this
may include the setting up of a special fund for bank resolution
at the euro area level, accompanied by the establishment of a
joint supervisory and resolution regime," Asmussen said.
Asmussen, who has been on the ECB board since the beginning
of the year after previously serving as German deputy finance
minister, did not detail what form a bank resolution fund might
take.
Germany decided last December to resuscitate its bank rescue
fund, SoFFin, to help struggling financial institutions through
indirect state aid. That fund is unmatched at euro zone level.
Within the European Union, Internal Markets Commissioner
Michel Barnier has made an effort to make banks safer but not
reached any firm agreement on a pan-European solution.