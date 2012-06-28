BERLIN, June 28 European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen told a German website on Thursday that Europe must ratify the fiscal pact and the euro zone's permanent bailout mechanism quickly, as they were the best tools available to resolve the debt crisis.

He told the centre-left Social Democrats' official website www.spd.de there were no "textbook solutions. This makes it even more important that we enable implementation as fast as possible of the new instruments we have created to combat the crisis".

"Concretely, the national ratification processes of the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) and fiscal pact must be finalised quickly," Asmussen was quoted as saying.

The former German finance ministry official said he saw "no risks for German savers" at the present time and expected "no further bad surprises" within the German financial sector.