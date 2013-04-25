By Marc Jones and Huw Jones
LONDON, April 25 A heated debate about Europe's
austerity drive flared back into life on Thursday with leading
IMF and European Central Bank officials sharply at odds and
Angela Merkel declaring that Germany required higher interest
rates.
With the threat of the currency bloc's break-up receding,
some euro zone officials are saying now is the time to throttle
back on debt-cutting drives because calmer financial markets
will not react badly.
The International Monetary Fund is also pushing that
prescription - for both the euro zone and Britain - but Germany
and the ECB are opposed.
"There is ... a risk that Europe could fall into stagnation,
which would have very serious implications for households,
companies, banks and other bedrock institutions," IMF First
Deputy Managing Director David Lipton told a conference in
London.
"To decisively avoid that dangerous downside, policymakers
must act now to strengthen the prospects for growth," he said.
But at the same conference, the Economist's Bellwether
Europe Summit, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen urged
governments to push on with budget consolidation and reforms.
"Delaying fiscal consolidation is not an easy way out. If it
were, we would have taken it," Asmussen said.
"Delaying fiscal consolidation is no free lunch. It means
higher debt levels. And this has real costs in the euro area
where public debts are already very high," he said.
The ECB is expected to cut interest rates next week,
although a quarter-point reduction is unlikely to lift the euro
zone economy out of recession.
"It will probably require additional unconventional measures
from the ECB," Lipton said, while Asmussen said monetary policy
was not an "all-purpose weapon".
Further clouding the debate, German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said if monetary policy were set for her country alone, rates
would have to rise.
"The ECB is in a difficult position. For Germany it would
actually have to raise rates slightly at the moment, but for
other countries it would have to do even more for more liquidity
to be made available," she said at a banking conference, in an
unusually outspoken comment on central bank policy.
Survey evidence this week suggested even the German economy
is struggling, however, and its economy ministry forecast growth
of just 0.5 percent this year.
MORE LEEWAY
Rhetoric aside, the EU is expected next month to give
struggling countries like France and Spain longer to meet their
deficit-cutting targets.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has said
austerity had reached its natural limits of popular support and
the bloc's economics czar, Olli Rehn, said the pace of
debt-cutting was slowing.
Rehn will preside over May's decision on member states'
deficit targets. Spanish figures showing unemployment topping 6
million and more than half the country's youth out of work
showed the kind of pain crisis-hit parts of the currency bloc
are experiencing.
"We have been clear that the pace of fiscal adjustment
should take into account each country-specific economic
situation," Rehn told a conference in Brussels. "The pace of
fiscal consolidation is now already slowing down in Europe."
But any relaxation is likely to be limited, and economists
warn that the euro zone crisis will only be over once a robust
banking union has been established.
Berlin is baulking at joint euro zone mechanisms to underpin
weak banks.
The ECB said on Thursday that financial markets had calmed
since its pledge to do whatever it took to save the euro but
could be put into a new tailspin if there were signs of banking
union plans stalling.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, fears such a scheme would
leave its taxpayers footing the bill for mistakes made by banks
in other countries, and Merkel reaffirmed her opposition to a
Europe-wide bank deposit guarantee.
"The worst of the fiscal tightening is definitely behind us
because they can't afford to be so aggressive given economies
are already in recession," said Annalisa Piazza, market
economist at Newedge Strategy.
"But they need to find the right balance. They can't afford
to be too loose on fiscal policy either."