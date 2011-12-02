HAMBURG Dec 2 Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter warned on Friday that a proposal for national funds in Europe for sovereign debt that is over 60 percent of gross domestic product could be met with resistance from national parliaments.

"I do not know the details of the model yet but any proposal that results in gathering billions from taxpayers again will run into problems in national parliaments," she said at a conference.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he would like European countries to set up such funds to help build market confidence in the euro, and would make such a proposal at the European Union summit on Dec. 9.

Fekter said she expects the summit to yield a proposal for resolution of the euro zone crisis that would lead to greater integration of budget and fiscal policy in the medium term.

"I also expect proposals that would, for instance, make the Monetary Commissioner about as powerful as the Competition Commissioner already is now," Fekter said.