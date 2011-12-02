HAMBURG Dec 2 Austrian Finance Minister
Maria Fekter warned on Friday that a proposal for national funds
in Europe for sovereign debt that is over 60 percent of gross
domestic product could be met with resistance from national
parliaments.
"I do not know the details of the model yet but any proposal
that results in gathering billions from taxpayers again will run
into problems in national parliaments," she said at a
conference.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday
he would like European countries to set up such funds to help
build market confidence in the euro, and would make such a
proposal at the European Union summit on Dec. 9.
Fekter said she expects the summit to yield a proposal for
resolution of the euro zone crisis that would lead to greater
integration of budget and fiscal policy in the medium term.
"I also expect proposals that would, for instance, make the
Monetary Commissioner about as powerful as the Competition
Commissioner already is now," Fekter said.