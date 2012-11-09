VIENNA Nov 9 Finance Minister Maria Fekter
opposes further marking down the value of Greek debt to help
Athens get its finances in order, according to an official
summary of her testimony to lawmakers released on Friday.
The euro zone is struggling to agree a formula to make Greek
debt sustainable, with Germany and the International Monetary
Fund at odds over the need for governments and the European
Central Bank to take a "haircut" on Greek bonds they hold to
make the numbers add up.
In Thursday's testimony to parliament's budget committee
Fekter said the ECB and national governments resisted the IMF
proposal "because a haircut would hit public creditors and thus
taxpayers."
"She also opposed another debt cut in Greece," the summary
said.
The budget committee passed Austria's draft 75 billion euro
($95.45 billion) 2013 spending plan on to the full lower house
with minor amendments. The budget envisions a deficit of 2.3
percent of gross domestic product and state debt peaking at 75.4
percent of GDP next year.
The committee also tweaked the government's 2013-2016
financing plan to see sharply lower debt servicing costs next
year given record low interest rates, allowing more spending on
support for research, young entrepreneurs and foreign aid.
On the spending side it saw additional state aid needed for
nationalised banks Hypo Alpe Adria and KA Finanz
as well as the planned capital increase for the
European Investment Bank, according to the summary.
Austria will run bigger public deficits than hoped this year
and in 2013 as the economy performs less well than expected and
aid for its struggling banks eats into state finances, the
finance ministry had said last month.
($1 = 0.7857 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Boyle)