BERLIN, March 16 German Chancellor Merkel
on Friday declined to comment on reports that she had put
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in the running to become the
next head of the Eurogroup.
"I'm happy to say again here that he is an exceptional
finance minister who also plays an outstanding role in the
Eurogroup," Merkel told reporters. "Apart from that there are a
number of personnel decision in the European Union ... that have
not yet been taken."
Merkel also said that no decision had been made on combining
the euro zone's temporary rescue facility European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) and the permanent European Stability
Mechanism but that finance ministers would discuss it at a
meeting on March 30-31.
"We will discuss further... whether there are ways to
combine the EFSF and the ESM," Merkel said in a news conference.
"The upper limit of the ESM remains at 500 billion euros."