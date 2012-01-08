BERLIN Jan 8 The head of Europe's bailout
fund was reported on Sunday as saying he wants to boost state
guarantees on the fund's bonds, although a fund official said no
changes had been made to an original plan.
Without citing its sources, German newspaper Bild am
Sonntag had said Klaus Regling wanted to increase guarantees to
up to 30 percent for investors outside the euro zone. A fund
official said that the figure had already been mentioned.
"The comments from Regling... should not be interpreted as a
deepening of the (debt) crisis," the official from the European
Financial Stability Facility said, underlining that state
guarantees had always been planned to range from 20-30 percent.
The guarantees aim to provide incentive for nations with big
foreign reserves, such as China, to invest in leveraging the
fund's lending capacity, despite their initial cool response
late last year.
In its report, Bild am Sonntag said that Regling had
described a 20 percent guarantee as insufficient at a meeting of
Bavarian conservatives last week.
The EFSF plans for the leveraged fund to be fully
operational this month. But concerns of a euro zone default
could also make plans to offer first-loss bond insurance -- a
pillar of the EFSF's leveraging plan -- too costly.
Providing insurance on more than the first 20 percent of
euro zone bonds in the case of default would eat up the 250
billion euros the EFSF has left -- after lending to Ireland and
Portugal -- and aims to multiply.
Last week, the EFSF looked to have overcome weak demand in a
previous auction when it sold an oversubscribed 3 billion euros
($3.8 billion) worth of bonds to raise funds for cash-strapped
Ireland and Portugal.
The Luxembourg-based fund, set up in 2010, is hoping that
strong demand will quieten concerns that it could struggle to
raise funds as the debt crisis threatens the credit ratings of
its main guarantors, particularly France.
Also in its Sunday edition, Bild am Sonntag said that the
German government was considering a plan to speed up the
activation of the EFSF's successor, the European Stability
Mechanism, as a way to send a clear signal to the markets.
It said the debate focused on whether governments should
fund the 80-billion-euro strong mechanism in one go instead of
via five tranches over several years as originally planned.
Also conceivable is the idea of using state funds to
increase the size of the ESM to 100 billion euros, the paper
wrote, citing unnamed sources in the German government.
The ESM, designed to take over from the EFSF as a permanent
bailout mechanism, is likely to be discussed when French
President Nicolas Sarkozy meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel
in Berlin on Monday.