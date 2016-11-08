MILAN Nov 8 The Bank of Italy's liabilities
towards other euro zone central banks hit a new record high of
355.5 billion euros ($393 billion) in October, rising further
above levels seen four years ago at the height of the euro
zone's debt crisis.
Positions within the so-called Target2 system, which settles
cross-border payments in the euro zone, are monitored because
they can signal financial stress. Italy's Target2 position rose
from 353.9 billion euros in September, central bank data showed
on Tuesday.
During the sovereign debt crisis, the increase in Italy's
Target2 balance mirrored outflows of foreign funding to Italian
banks.
The Bank of Italy has put down the surge witnessed in recent
months to portfolio adjustments linked to the European Central
Bank's asset-buying programme.
($1 = 0.9046 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)