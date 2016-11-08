MILAN Nov 8 The Bank of Italy's liabilities towards other euro zone central banks hit a new record high of 355.5 billion euros ($393 billion) in October, rising further above levels seen four years ago at the height of the euro zone's debt crisis.

Positions within the so-called Target2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, are monitored because they can signal financial stress. Italy's Target2 position rose from 353.9 billion euros in September, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

During the sovereign debt crisis, the increase in Italy's Target2 balance mirrored outflows of foreign funding to Italian banks.

The Bank of Italy has put down the surge witnessed in recent months to portfolio adjustments linked to the European Central Bank's asset-buying programme. ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)