* Issue of "legacy" banking problems vexes officials
* Burden may be split between states and ESM rescue fund
* Idea being circulated, formal talks have not yet started
* Compromise more likely if "legacy" assets reduced first
By Jan Strupczewski and Julien Toyer
BRUSSELS, Oct 19 Euro zone officials are
exploring ways to solve one of the thorniest issues they face:
how to ensure distressed banking assets are dealt with at a
national level while also breaking the link between indebted
governments and their banks.
EU leaders agreed in June that the region's bailout fund,
the ESM, should be allowed to directly recapitalise banks once a
single euro zone supervisor is in place, probably during 2013.
Such recapitalisations would, the leaders said at the time,
break the "vicious circle between banks and sovereigns".
But last month Germany, the Netherlands and Finland reopened
the June agreement, saying there needed to be a separation
between "legacy" toxic debts -- those that have long weighed on
banks in Spain and Ireland -- and future problems in the sector.
Direct recapitalisation from the ESM should only be possible
for upheaval that occurs once the new supervisory authority is
in place, the finance ministers of the three countries said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed that point at an EU
summit on Friday.
"There will not be any back-dated direct recapitalisation.
If recapitalisation is possible, it will only be possible for
the future so I think that when the banking supervisor is in
place we won't have any more problems with the Spanish banks, at
least I hope not," she told a news conference.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to have another
crack at a meeting in Brussels on Nov. 12 at an issue that is
critical to whether Spain's banking debts further weigh down the
government's finances or whether that burden is lightened.
Three euro zone officials have told Reuters a compromise is
being circulated among capitals and the European Union
institutions, including the European Central Bank. It proposes
to split the cost of recapitalising viable banks between the ESM
and the governments -- essentially a halfway solution.
Formal talks on the issue have not yet started but if agreed
the compromise could enable Spain and Ireland to shift some of
the cost of propping up their banks off their balance sheets and
onto the books of the ESM, which is underwritten and guaranteed
by the 17 euro zone countries.
Such a move would be significant for two reasons: it would
alleviate public finance problems in Madrid and Dublin and it
would effectively represent the first financial transfers among
euro zone member states.
Finland's Europe minister said on Thursday his country was
willing to consider ideas for resolving the "legacy" issue, but
only once a single banking supervisor was fully in place.
"Let's cross that bridge once we have a banking authority,"
Alex Stubb told Reuters.
"And once we have a banking authority, let's use our common
sense, look at these issues case by case and see what kind of
solutions can be found on the legacy assets," he said, hinting
that separate agreements might be found for Madrid and Dublin.
TIMING
The three officials Reuters spoke to said that even if in
principle the ESM would not get involved in resolving "legacy"
problems, exceptions could be made for Spain or Ireland.
"I think there is a third way, which is for the states to
take part of the losses, to make them responsible," a French
government official said. "We could consider that under some
conditions still to be defined the ESM would be in a position to
intervene on a past situation.
"Technical work still has to be done, the Spanish case shows
this ... This needs a political and technical deal, so that will
be discussed in the next weeks and months," the official said.
The euro zone is aiming for a definitive deal among finance
ministers by the end of the year so that leaders can rubber
stamp it early in 2013.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the central bank
would take over supervising euro zone banks from the start of
2014, provided the legal framework is in place at the start of
2013, a schedule reiterated by EU leaders on Thursday.
That would give Spain and Ireland up to 14 months to work on
reducing the "legacy" bad assets they have on their books,
leaving a clearer idea of what the ESM may then have to take on.
"We may be saved by the length of the process," one senior
euro zone policymaker involved in the discussions said. "By that
time some of the banking issues in Spain will have been solved.
"You have Bankia, but also smaller regional banks, such as
CatalunyaCaixa and NovaGalicia. By mid-2013 they will have been
resolved, so they will not be there anymore."
He said that would allow everyone to respect the principle
that states have to deal with past errors while at the same time
allowing the ESM to take on its responsibilities for direct
recapitalisation once that is possible.
"Even with that, you could then have some kind of tranching
of risk to make sure the Spanish government and taxpayer
continue to bear part of the losses," the official said, while
the ESM would then take on what remains.