FRANKFURT Jan 3 Consumers and companies deposits rose in Cypriot banks in November, the first increase in 17 months on the island where big account holders in the two largest lenders were forced to take a hit as part of an international bailout last year.

Private-sector deposits rose by 0.8 percent to 35.4 billion euros after a 1.3 percent fall in October, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

The deposits are still 30 percent below their peak of 50.5 billion euros in May of 2012.

Banks on the island were shut for nearly two weeks in March after Cyprus agreed a 10-billion-euro bailout, which forced major depositors to pay part of the cost of the rescue.

Capital controls are still in place on the island, with limits on how much people can transfer from their accounts. Cyprus is gradually easing the controls.

The data showed that deposits in other southern European countries mired in the debt crisis remained relatively stable.

Private-sector deposits rose by 0.7 percent in Spain and by 0.5 percent in Italy and Greece in November. They inched up in Portugal and were down slightly in Ireland and Slovenia.

Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are unusual.

The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and banks. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)