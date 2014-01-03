FRANKFURT Jan 3 Consumers and companies
deposits rose in Cypriot banks in November, the first increase
in 17 months on the island where big account holders in the two
largest lenders were forced to take a hit as part of an
international bailout last year.
Private-sector deposits rose by 0.8 percent to 35.4 billion
euros after a 1.3 percent fall in October, European Central Bank
data showed on Friday.
The deposits are still 30 percent below their peak of 50.5
billion euros in May of 2012.
Banks on the island were shut for nearly two weeks in March
after Cyprus agreed a 10-billion-euro bailout, which forced
major depositors to pay part of the cost of the rescue.
Capital controls are still in place on the island, with
limits on how much people can transfer from their accounts.
Cyprus is gradually easing the controls.
The data showed that deposits in other southern European
countries mired in the debt crisis remained relatively stable.
Private-sector deposits rose by 0.7 percent in Spain and by
0.5 percent in Italy and Greece in November. They inched up in
Portugal and were down slightly in Ireland and Slovenia.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and
banks.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)