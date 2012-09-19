PARIS, Sept 19 France and Germany have room for
an agreement over the timing and the scale of joint supervision
of European banks, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said
on Wednesday.
"There is room for an accord. We are in discussions on the
timing of things and on the scale of the approach but it is
reductivist to characterise this as some kind of clash,"
Moscovici told a news conference. "This is the preparation of an
important text which requires Franco-German discussion."
While Germany is pushing for only a small number of
systemically-important banks to be subject to supervision by the
European Central Bank (ECB), France supports a European
Commission proposal for it to cover all banks in the region.
Paris also says the system should be ready by the end of
this year, something Berlin says would be too soon.
"Things are advancing to reach a compromise between France
and Germany," Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said, adding he
hoped that an agreement could be ironed out by a European
leaders summit on Oct. 16-17.