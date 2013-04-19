WASHINGTON, April 19 European Central Bank
policymaker Jens Weidmann still views interest rates as
appropriate, he said on Friday, adding that the economy would
have to worsen before the ECB should consider another cut.
Earlier this week the euro weakened after markets understood
comments made by Weidmann, an arch-hawk on the ECB Governing
Council, as an indication that he was open to cutting rates.
On Friday, Weidmann told a news conference in Washington
that interest rates were appropriate at the moment, but that the
ECB would reassess the situation should economic data weaken.
The potential impact of an interest rate cut should not be
exaggerated, he added, as the ECB's monetary policy transmission
mechanism is "broken", meaning interest rates are not reaching
the real economy evenly across the euro zone.
That could only be addressed by structural reforms, Weidmann
said.
The euro rose after Weidmann's comments to $1.3118 from
$1.3074 as markets discounted the chance of the ECB cutting
rates as soon as next month.
At the news conference, which was jointly held by Weidmann
and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, they also said
the European Union should move ahead with treaty changes they
believed were needed to create a banking union.
Schaeuble said Germany was ready for treaty changes "as
quickly as possible".