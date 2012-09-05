FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The situation in the euro zone is not as bad as perceived by financial markets, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

"The situation in the euro zone is not so dramatic, only the mindset of markets," Schaeuble said, adding that euro zone countries - apart from Greece - were making more progress in tackling fiscal deficits than other industrialised countries.

Schaeuble added that when the European Central Bank assumes duties in regulating European banks, it needs to separate those activities strictly from setting interest rates. He also told a banking conference in Frankfurt that the ECB alone should not be responsible for supervising all banks.

Asked about ECB policy, he said politicians should respect the ECB's independence, and added that he did not see a great conflict between Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and ECB President Mario Draghi.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Sakari Suoninen)