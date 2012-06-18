LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The euro zone will prioritise a quick deal on a banking union, an element of deeper economic integration which would entail combined banking supervision, the President of the European Council Herman Van Rompuy said on Monday.

"The priority is given to the banking integration and in the bank integration, I think we can reach, sooner than in other matters, an agreement on a more centralised and more common supervision," Van Rompuy told a news conference.

He said that, while other elements of deeper integration such as a fiscal union or joint debt issuance were likely to take a long time, a banking union was likely to be possible much faster.

"The president of the European Central Bank was speaking about a 10-year plan (of economic integration). I think that with a lot of issues we can go more quickly," Van Rompuy said, adding this would be possible if no treaty change was required.

He also stressed that, while euro zone leaders would not make final decisions on anything at their next summit at the end of June, the decision to go ahead with further economic integration was more important than the pace of it.

"But the most important thing is that we show the willingness to correct the weakness of the policy infrastructure of the common currency," Van Rompuy said.

"Even if in June we don't take definitive decisions, the path, the trajectory, is very clear for everybody and, in this case, the pace is less important than the decision we make."