LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The euro zone will
prioritise a quick deal on a banking union, an element of deeper
economic integration which would entail combined banking
supervision, the President of the European Council Herman Van
Rompuy said on Monday.
"The priority is given to the banking integration and in the
bank integration, I think we can reach, sooner than in other
matters, an agreement on a more centralised and more common
supervision," Van Rompuy told a news conference.
He said that, while other elements of deeper integration
such as a fiscal union or joint debt issuance were likely to
take a long time, a banking union was likely to be possible much
faster.
"The president of the European Central Bank was speaking
about a 10-year plan (of economic integration). I think that
with a lot of issues we can go more quickly," Van Rompuy said,
adding this would be possible if no treaty change was required.
He also stressed that, while euro zone leaders would not
make final decisions on anything at their next summit at the end
of June, the decision to go ahead with further economic
integration was more important than the pace of it.
"But the most important thing is that we show the
willingness to correct the weakness of the policy infrastructure
of the common currency," Van Rompuy said.
"Even if in June we don't take definitive decisions, the
path, the trajectory, is very clear for everybody and, in this
case, the pace is less important than the decision we make."