MONTREAL, June 11 Europe should be able to
handle demographic changes resulting from an aging population as
long as it undertakes the necessary reforms, Bank of France
Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday.
"Pension and labor market reforms implemented in Europe are
certainly a step in the right direction and should be further
pursued," he told a financial conference in Montreal. "Provided
that the necessary reforms are implemented and that some changes
in working habits are made, we expect that the euro area will be
able to cope reasonably well with the expected fall in the
population and working age population over the long run."
He said that France's population was expected to continue to
grow fast for some decades to come because of a relatively high
fertility rate and a dynamic migration policy, while Germany was
on a decreasing trend.