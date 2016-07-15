MILAN, July 15 Italy's high level of bad debts can be managed, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni told an Italian newspaper, adding that the problem was not specific to Italy.

"Some banks are burdened by a high level of non-performing loans. The NPL problem can be managed, but shouldn't be underestimated," Angeloni told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on Friday.

Angeloni added that the Atlante bailout fund, set up recently to help stabilise Italy's banking system, was not sufficient to address all cases where money would be required to buy up bad loans or to strengthen banks' capital.

He said Atlante needed to build its resources, especially from private investors outside Italian banking.

"I also believe that the presence of international investors would be a good sign," he added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Bendeich)