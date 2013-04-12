DUBLIN, April 12 Europe must clearly state the
order in which it will impose losses on bank shareholders,
creditors and depositors when it closes a bank and these rules
should be in place from 2015, European Central Bank board member
Joerg Asmussen said.
The order of loss imposition in resolving European banks has
to be set up as part of a wider so-called resolution framework
that would set unified rules for all banks, making potential
closures predictable and orderly, he said.
"The urgent adoption is important so that there is up-front
clarity about a harmonised resolution framework in Europe and
this framework should also include bail-in options from the
outset and depositor preference," Asmussen told a news
conference.
"The whole purpose is to resolve banks without using
taxpayers' money while at the same time maintaining financial
stability," he said. "It's preferable that we have these bail-in
rules and the accompanying pecking order in place, let's say, in
2015, and not 2018."
European Union Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier
said that under the proposal now under discussion, bank
shareholders would be the first to suffer losses, followed by
junior bondholders.
Senior bondholders and large depositors would come last to
lose money, while those who had savings of up to 100,000 euros
would always be fully protected and get their money back.
The discussion on whether depositors should be forced to pay
for the winding-down of a bank started after a messy negotiation
of euro zone emergency loans to Cyprus, where, in the end, large
depositors were forced to contribute to the cost of closing down
one bank and restructuring another.
This sparked a panic among Cypriot bank clients, forcing the
Cypriot government to impose temporary capital controls to
prevent money from flowing out of the country.
The capital controls are being gradually lifted. Asmussen
said they should disappear altogether as soon as possible.
"It has always been the position of the ECB that one should
lift these capital controls as quickly as possible. But at the
same time authorities have to be careful that one really can
afford to lift the capital controls, so probably a sequenced
lifting of them is advisable," he said.