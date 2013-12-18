BRUSSELS Dec 18 Euro zone finance ministers
agreed early on Wednesday how to ensure financing for closing
down banks in a deal that boosts chances of an agreement on the
overall blueprint on dealing with failing lenders later on
Wednesday.
The deal is part of European Union efforts to build a
banking union in which bank supervision is shared at the EU
level and so is the finiancial responsibility for winding down
lenders that are no longer viable.
The final agreement on all aspects of closing down banks,
for example, who will decide which bank is to be shut down and
the procedure to be followed, is to be hammered out by European
Union finance ministers, or the Ecofin council, on Wednesday.
"Tonight we produced a crucial breakthrough in the building
of a banking union for Europe. This will pave the way for an
overall compromise in the Ecofin council," EU Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told Reuters.
Banks will provide the cash to pay for the closure of failed
lenders, giving roughly 55 billion euros ($76 billion) over 10
years accumulated in a Single Resolution Fund.
Until then, however, if there is not enough money from the
fees, governments will be able to impose more levies on banks.
If that does not suffice, they would help with public money.
If a government would not have enough money, it could borrow
from the euro zone bailout fund ESM, like the Spanish government
did to recapitalise its banks in 2012, according to the deal
reached by euro zone finance ministers.
"In the transitional period, bridge financing will be
available either from national sources, backed by bank levies,
or from the ESM, in line with agreed procedures," a draft
statement by euro zone finance ministers said.
This is a victory for Germany which was reluctant for euro
zone countries to share the costs of winding down banks
elsewhere in the euro zone for as long as possible.
After the build-up phase in 2025, when the Single Resolution
Fund (SRF) is full, additional money for emergency financing
could be raised by the SRF itself through borrowing, the draft
euro zone ministers' agreement said.
"A common backstop will be developed during the transition
period. Such a backstop will facilitate the borrowings by the
SRF. The banking sector will ultimately be liable for repayment
by means of levies in all participating Member States, including
ex-post," the statement said.