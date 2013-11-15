BRUSSELS Nov 15 Euro zone governments must put
in place ways to financially support their banks in case they
need more capital as a result of health checks by the European
Central Bank next year, ECB Executive Board member Joerg
Asmussen said on Friday.
European Union finance ministers meet on Friday to discuss
backstops for banks in time for the ECB's bank asset quality
review, the results of which are due in October 2014.
"We will continue to discuss this today," Asmussen told
reporters on entering the meeting.
"From the ECB side we always said it is absolutely necessary
that we have credible backstops in place before the whole
exercise starts, so we need three layers of backstops, these are
first private markets, second domestic budgets or domestic bank
rescue funds and the third layer is the ESM as it stands," he
said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Adrian Croft)