BRUSSELS, April 29 The European Central Bank's
chief supervisor said new bail-in rules for winding down banks
may require some restrictions to be imposed on investment
opportunities for retail investors, who are more exposed to
risks in the new regime.
"Crucial for the time being is the treatment of retail
investors (..) When investing opportunities are very large,
maybe too large, for the new world with bail-in, these
(opportunities) probably need to be reconsidered," Daniele Nouy,
chair of the ECB's supervisory board, told a conference in
Brussels on Friday.
The new European Union banking rules impose losses on
shareholders, bondholders and possibly also on large depositors
in case of resolution of a lender. The rules are aimed to reduce
taxpayers' costs for banking rescues.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)