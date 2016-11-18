(Adds details of draft law)
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS Nov 18 Euro zone banks could be forced
by watchdogs to suspend their payments to some creditors for a
maximum of five days if there are risks of bank failure, a draft
EU law said, granting regulators power to intervene early to
prevent crisis.
The proposal is part of a wider review of EU rules meant to
reduce the cost to taxpayers of bank rescues, while imposing
losses on lenders' creditors - a so-called bail-in. Under the
draft law, seen by Reuters, foreign creditors will also benefit
from some minor exemptions from bail-in obligations.
National and European watchdogs can already prevent banks
from making payments when lenders are already deemed to be
failing, under bail-in rules that came into effect this year.
The draft law, expected to be published by the European
Commission next week, gives regulators the extra power to
intervene preventively to assess whether there is a risk of
failure.
"Such power can be activated when it is necessary to
determine whether early intervention measures are necessary or
whether the institution is failing or likely to fail," the draft
law said.
Under the proposed rules, payments to shareholders and
bondholders can be preventively frozen, but covered deposits or
payments to central counterparties will not be affected.
The suspension "shall not exceed five working days," the
draft law said.
FOREIGN CREDITORS
The draft proposal also introduces exemptions for banks'
foreign creditors in the application of the bail-in instrument.
Foreign countries have opposed the recognition of bail-in
contracts in Europe, forcing in certain cases EU banks to cease
business, such as trade financing, in non-EU countries.
In a bid to eliminate these constraints on European banks,
which are already retreating from several foreign activities,
the Commission proposed to grant a limited exemption.
The waiver for foreign creditors can be allowed when "it is
legally, contractually or economically impracticable for banks
to include the bail-in recognition clause for certain
liabilities," the Commission proposal said.
A senior Commission official said this exemption does not
apply to liabilities that are used to absorb losses, such as
shares or bonds.
For the proposal to become law, a backing of EU states and
the European Parliament is required.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)