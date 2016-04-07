* Euro zone banks have paid out 43 pct of profits since 2007
By Francesco Canepa and Frank Siebelt
FRANKFURT, April 7 Euro zone banks should be
encouraged to keep more of their profits rather than pay
dividends, to bolster their capital and finance new loans, the
head of research of the Bank of International Settlements said
on Thursday.
The euro zone has been battling low economic growth and
sluggish lending for years, and banks have complained that
rising capital requirements - the obligation to hold funds
against loans and other exposures - are curbing their ability to
extend credit.
Hyun Song Shin, head of research at BIS, the Swiss-based
forum of major central banks, said it was in the public interest
for banks to hold more of their earnings, because
better-capitalised companies can fund themselves more cheaply
and, therefore, are in a better position to lend.
Euro zone banks paid 196 billion euros in dividends from
2007 to 2014, or roughly 43 percent of their profits, according
to BIS data for 90 lenders incorporated in the currency bloc.
That means they failed to make full use of their "most important
source" of capital, Shin said, their retained earnings.
Spanish, French and Italian banks in that group paid out
more than they retained, the data showed.
"Banks have paid out substantial cash dividends, even in
those regions where bank lending may not be sufficient to
support recovery of economic activity after the crisis," Shin
told an audience of European Central Bank officials and
economists in Frankfurt.
"This should be of concern to central bankers in pursuit of
their monetary policy, as well as their financial stability
mandates."
His comments were based on a BIS study, also published on
Thursday, showing that a 1-percentage-point increase in the
ratio between a bank's equity and its total assets is associated
with a 4-basis-point reduction in its borrowing cost and a 0.6-
percentage-point lending increase.
Bank supervisors such as the ECB have the power to stop
banks from paying dividends, bonuses and certain bond coupons if
their capital falls below the regulatory minimum.
Investor fears about missing payments can affect banks'
access to financial markets, however. That occurred earlier this
year when the shares and convertible bonds of several lenders,
including Germany's Deutsche Bank, sold off because
of concern about their capital.
In his speech, Shin also said negative central bank interest
rates discourage lending by squeezing the margin between the
rate at which banks lend, which falls along with the policy
rate, and the rate on deposits, which rarely goes below zero.
"Banks' lending rates will decline even if deposit rates do
not, squeezing lending margins and dissuading banks from
lending," he said.
