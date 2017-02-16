Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
FRANKFURT Feb 16 A sudden increase in interest rates would hurt bank profits, even if it would be beneficial in the long run, a director at Germany's central bank said on Thursday.
Carl-Ludwig Thiele's comments to an audience of German bankers showed the Bundesbank was resisting calls from within its own country for a tightening of the European Central Bank's monetary policy in the face of rising inflation.
"If the interest rate should rise abruptly after a long low-interest period, a sharp drop in earnings before taxes must be expected in the short term," Thiele said. "In the medium term, interest expenses could also rise faster than interest income."
He added: "In the long term, however, we believe that an increase in interest rates would lead to a recovery and stabilization of the banking sector." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.