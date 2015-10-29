(Recasts with comments on liquidity, mergers, Brexit)

By Huw Jones and Francesco Canepa

LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 29 A British exit from the European Union would be bad news for the bloc and for London, Andreas Dombret, executive board member of Germany's Bundesbank, said on Thursday.

Britain is due to hold a referendum by the end of 2017 on whether to leave or stay in the EU and Dombret said a "Brexit" would have "severe consequences" for both sides.

"I think a Brexit would be more than unfortunate," Dombret told an audience at the London School of Economics.

Earlier this month Bank of England governor Mark Carney said that membership of the EU had opened up Britain's economy and made it more dynamic, but that the interests of non euro zone countries like Britain had to be protected.

"I found the speech very, very, very sensible," Dombret said after speaking about financial regulation introduced since the financial crisis.

He said banks' holdings of a single country's sovereign bonds should be capped as they are for private debt, laying bare a split on the issue within the euro zone's system of central banks.

Current rules limit a bank's exposure to a single debtor to 25 percent of the lender's total regulatory capital, but this cap does not apply to sovereign bonds.

CAUTION OVER INTERVENTION

Dombret also said banks and markets should not expect liquidity in stocks and bonds to return to higher but "illusory" pre-financial crisis levels.

"Markets are going to be less conducive to quick profits," said Dombret, a member of the global Basel Committee that wrote new rules banks are now blaming for making trading too expensive.

Policymakers across the world are looking at whether the rules need changing as lower liquidity exacerbates volatility markets at times but finding consensus on action is challenging.

Bank of England Deputy Governor, Minouche Shafik, said this week the BoE was willing to intervene by becoming a "market maker of last resort" if need be, but Dombret urged caution.

He was a "friend" of market forces taking their course, adding that central banks could risk becoming hostage to the market.

He was critical about the slowness of European banks to restructure as they find it hard to pass on higher regulatory costs.

"For me it's logical to have much more consolidation. I fail to see how this cannot happen," Dombret said. "Banks must urgently rethink their strategies to survive."

Germany's biggest bank, Deutsche Bank announced an overhaul on Wednesday, saying it would sacrifice its 2015 and 2016 dividends as new Chief Executive John Cryan seeks to bolster the bank's capital and retain money to pay for sins of the past.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson and editing by John Stonestreet)