By Huw Jones and Francesco Canepa
LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 29 A British exit from the
European Union would be bad news for the bloc and for London,
Andreas Dombret, executive board member of Germany's Bundesbank,
said on Thursday.
Britain is due to hold a referendum by the end of 2017 on
whether to leave or stay in the EU and Dombret said a "Brexit"
would have "severe consequences" for both sides.
"I think a Brexit would be more than unfortunate," Dombret
told an audience at the London School of Economics.
Earlier this month Bank of England governor Mark Carney said
that membership of the EU had opened up Britain's economy and
made it more dynamic, but that the interests of non euro zone
countries like Britain had to be protected.
"I found the speech very, very, very sensible," Dombret said
after speaking about financial regulation introduced since the
financial crisis.
He said banks' holdings of a single country's sovereign
bonds should be capped as they are for private debt, laying bare
a split on the issue within the euro zone's system of central
banks.
Current rules limit a bank's exposure to a single debtor to
25 percent of the lender's total regulatory capital, but this
cap does not apply to sovereign bonds.
CAUTION OVER INTERVENTION
Dombret also said banks and markets should not expect
liquidity in stocks and bonds to return to higher but "illusory"
pre-financial crisis levels.
"Markets are going to be less conducive to quick profits,"
said Dombret, a member of the global Basel Committee that wrote
new rules banks are now blaming for making trading too
expensive.
Policymakers across the world are looking at whether the
rules need changing as lower liquidity exacerbates volatility
markets at times but finding consensus on action is challenging.
Bank of England Deputy Governor, Minouche Shafik, said this
week the BoE was willing to intervene by becoming a "market
maker of last resort" if need be, but Dombret urged caution.
He was a "friend" of market forces taking their course,
adding that central banks could risk becoming hostage to the
market.
He was critical about the slowness of European banks to
restructure as they find it hard to pass on higher regulatory
costs.
"For me it's logical to have much more consolidation. I fail
to see how this cannot happen," Dombret said. "Banks must
urgently rethink their strategies to survive."
Germany's biggest bank, Deutsche Bank announced
an overhaul on Wednesday, saying it would sacrifice its 2015 and
2016 dividends as new Chief Executive John Cryan seeks to
bolster the bank's capital and retain money to pay for sins of
the past.
