FRANKFURT Nov 16 Germany's central bank still
aims for a deal on new global banking rules this month, a top
official said on Wednesday, even though Donald Trump's U.S.
presidential victory has cast doubts over Washington's position.
The Basel Committee of global bank supervisors is
negotiating stricter bank capital rules - due to be discussed at
a meeting this month and approved in January - to avoid a repeat
financial crisis.
It is unclear whether President-elect Trump would seek to
change the rules or if he would be able to do so given that he
is only due to take office on January 20.
Asked about whether Trump's win could get in the way of a
deal, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said he was
against a postponement.
"We have a very clear intention not to postpone but to
conclude," said Dombret, the Bundesbank's top official for bank
regulation.
The Basel committee meets in the Chilean capital Santiago
on Nov. 28-29 to finalise the Basel III rules, which set curbs
on models used by some banks to determine capital buffers after
regulators found huge variations in calculations.
As originally proposed, banks in the EU would be hit harder
than elsewhere due to the impact of a new "floor" to stop
capital requirements from falling too low, setting the stage for
a confrontation between U.S. and European regulators
But European supervisors said this month progress had been
made on these issues.
Dombret had said in a speech on Tuesday that the Bundesbank
was open to co-operation with the new U.S. administration but
would not seek an agreement "at any price".
(Reporting By Frank Siebelt; Writing by Francesco Canepa;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)