FRANKFURT May 15 National bank supervisors
should be on an equal footing with the European Central Bank and
foreign staff should learn the language of the firm they
monitor, a director at Germany's Bundesbank said on Monday.
The ECB was made the euro zone's top bank supervisor in 2014
but it has faced resistance from some banks and authorities,
particularly in Germany.
Andreas Dombret said there were "many misperceptions" about
the nature of the euro zone's Single Supervisory Mechanism,
which is comprised of the ECB and national authorities such as
the Bundesbank and Bafin in Germany.
"It was not intended to be a single, hierarchical
organisation, but rather a supervisory network," he told a
banking conference. "There are still many misperceptions on that
matter."
He defended the choice of many German banks to communicate
with supervisors in their national language, unlike the majority
of their peers in other euro zone countries, which have opted
for English, the lingua franca of international finance.
"It is ... understandable that bank representatives will
want to stick to their home language when they interact with
authorities," Dombret said.
"This gives domestic inspectors a natural advantage in their
jobs. If we want to further reduce potential instances of 'home
bias', we therefore need to target those language barriers for
foreign inspectors and supervisors."
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Mark Heinrich)