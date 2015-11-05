FRANKFURT Nov 5 The European Central Bank will test 39 banks from ten euro zone countries from February 2016, it said on Thursday, as part of wider European checks.

There will be no minimum pass threshold, which means that banks cannot be declared to have failed the test.

To see the list of banks being tested, see page 93 and 94 in the following link, click on: here+2016+EU-wide+ST+methodological+note.pdf (Reporting By John O'Donnell and Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)