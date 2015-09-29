* Coene says almost all banks above SREP requirements
* Deducting DTAs would shave 300 bps off avg CET1
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Almost all banks under the
European Central Bank's direct supervision have more capital
than required under an ongoing review, a senior ECB bank
supervisor said on Tuesday.
The ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) assumed
oversight of the euro zone's 123 largest banks last year and is
in the process of setting individual capital requirements for
those lenders as part of its Supervisory Review and Evaluation
Process (SREP).
"Almost all banks will have a surplus of capital over the
SREP requirements (excluding systemic buffers)," Luc Coene, an
SSM supervisory board member said in a presentation in Dublin,
detailing the preliminary outcome of the review.
Coene's comments go further than ECB President Mario Draghi,
who last week said "most" have capital levels above the
requirements.
The ECB sent draft letters with its requirements to
individual banks earlier this month and is now hearing their
arguments before it makes final decisions in November. These
decisions will not be disclosed.
One of the disagreements between the ECB and certain banks
relates to counting Deferred Tax Assets (DTAs), an instrument
that grants tax breaks to companies when reporting losses or
against certain provisions, towards the companies' capital.
Coene said that if all DTAs were to be deducted from banks'
capital, they would shave 300 basis points off the fully-loaded
Core Equity Tier 1 capital of the average bank. Spanish and
Italian banks are the main beneficiaries of DTAs in Europe.
Spain said on Monday it would change the way these tax
credits are used by banks to head off concerns that the tool may
break state aid rules.
A source told Reuters earlier this year that around 80
percent of the institutions supervised by the ECB will be
required to hold a CET1 ratio of between and 9 and 12 percent,
with half of the total having to hold a CET1 of 10 percent.
Leading banks on both sides of the Atlantic have come under
market and supervisory pressure to hold capital well above
minimum legal requirements, with a core ratio of 11-12 percent
seen as the new norm compared with a fraction of this level
before the financial crisis.
