MILAN Nov 6 Italian lender Credito Valtellinese
(Creval) is considering the sale of 1.5 billion euros
($1.7 billion) worth of non-performing loans via a
securitisation scheme, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on
Sunday, citing financial sources.
* The bank would make use of the GACS state guarantee scheme
Italy introduced earlier this year to help lenders offload loans
to borrowers deemed insolvent, the paper said.
* The guarantee lowers the risk of the securitised notes and
hence the return required by investors, so that banks can
achieve a better price when selling the loans.
* Creval is working on the project, which should be executed
next year, together with JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Banca IMI,
Bonelli Erede and Cerved.
* The securitisation scheme would be part of a new action
plan to 2018 that Creval is expected to unveil this week along
with its quarterly earnings report. The plan would also target
300 job cuts, the paper said.
* The lender declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Valentina Za; editing by David
Clarke)