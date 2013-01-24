AMSTERDAM Jan 24 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday his government wanted all bond holders to participate in a writedown for future bank rescues in Europe.

"The Netherlands' aim is that we agree on a European level that in the end all debt of European banks are eligible for a bail-in," Dijsselbloem said in the Dutch parliament.

Bail-in means bondholders contribute to a bank rescue by writing down part of their bonds. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)