* Fewer than 10 banks have capital below SREP
* Most of them can fill hole by retaining profits
* 2016 requirements are blueprint for future
(Adds EBA comment on stress test)
By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, Nov 10 Only a handful of Europe's top
banks have less capital than required and financial regulation
is now entering a period of normalcy after years of crisis
management, top regulators said on Tuesday.
Fewer than 10 of the 122 banks directly supervised by the
European Central Bank don't have the capital limit set in an
ongoing review. But most of them will reach the requirement if
they retain earnings from this year, leaving just a handful,
Daniele Nouy, the head of the ECB's regulatory arm said.
"About 10 do not have it yet, but the vast majority of these
10 will have it after retaining earnings of the current year.
Less than 10," Nouy said on the sidelines to a conference.
"The others probably would have needed additional capital
anyway - with or without the SREP decision - and they are
planning those capital increases."
The ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) has slightly
increased the amount of additional capital, known as Pillar 2,
that the banks under its supervision will need to hold next year
compared with 2015.
Some in the banking industry have been worrying that the
increase in the 2016 capital requirements would be the harbinger
of further increases in the coming years.
But once the new Pillar 2 levels are set as part of each
bank's Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), they
were likely to serve as a blueprint for future demands, Nouy
said.
"We believe we are quite close to a steady state," Nouy
said, referring to any possible increases in Pillar 2 levels.
"We think that's it for us, based on the current risk profile."
Still, she added some bank could still face additional
requirements as regulations are phased in until 2019 and banks
to need to meet so-called Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC)
requirements.
Adam Farkas, executive director of the European Banking
authority also said that regulators are entering a new phase as
banks have already made significant headway in building capital
and adjusting their operations.
"The new regulatory structure is moving toward steady state,
a regular operational mode," Farkas told a conference.
In a sign of normalisation, banking authorities will not
assign passing or failing grades in next year's stress test,
using the results instead as a basis of next year's SREP
process.
"It has a main objective to foster market discipline by
increasing the transparency of the non stressed and stressed
numbers with the help of analysts and the media," Farkas said.
"We have seen that this market discipline is increasing in
significance and putting significant pressure on banks to
improve their financial standing."
(Writing by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King/Jeremy
Gaunt)