(Adds quotes, details)
MILAN, Sept 22 State aid is an option for
lenders that have large amounts of bad loans on their balance
sheets, the president of the European Banking Authority, Andrea
Enria, said in an interview published on Thursday.
Enria told Italian daily La Stampa he could not comment on
individual banks.
But when asked if public intervention were a reasonable
option for the troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, he replied: "The problem of banks' bad loans should
be solved quickly... if state aid can be part of the solution,
it should be used."
Vincenzo Visco, Italy's central bank governor, said in
August that public support for an Italian bank should not be
ruled out.
After emerging as the weakest bank in the euro zone in the
European stress tests, Monte dei Paschi agreed a plan with the
European Central Bank in July to raise 5 billion euros ($5.61
billion) in new equity capital. It said it would also sell 28
billion euros worth of bad loans at a deep discount.
Fears over the feasibility of this privately funded rescue
plan have hit Monte dei Paschi in recent days, pushing the stock
down to a new record low of 0.18 euros on Tuesday.
Investors are concerned that if the lender were to turn to
state aid, it would trigger the "bail-in" rule that imposes
losses on the bank's shareholders, bondholders, and large
depositors.
"The 'bail-in' principle is fair," said Enria, though he
added that it could be a problem for retail investors who were
sold junior debt.
"It is up to banks to repurchase these bonds (from retail
investors) and sell new bonds to institutional investors," Enria
said.
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Goodman and
Andrew Heavens)