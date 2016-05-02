BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
FRANKFURT May 2 Banks should be forced to set aside more capital against the government bonds they own with the charge increasing in proportion to the bank's exposure to the sovereign, a top European Central Bank official said on Monday.
Sovereign bonds are currently considered 'risk-free', meaning banks do not have to hold any capital against them and there is no limit to how many bonds issued by a single state each bank can own.
"The more government bonds held by a bank, the more capital the bank would have to hold against each of these bonds," Sabine Lautenschlaeger, the ECB Executive Board member responsible for banking supervision said in a speech in Zurich.
"This would be an important step towards breaking the vicious circle between banks and sovereigns; and it would be a further step towards reinforcing the foundations of monetary union." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
OSLO, May 16 Norway's $941-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it had acquired three properties in London for 120 million pounds ($154.55 million) in partnership with the Crown Estate.