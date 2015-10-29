LONDON Oct 29 Banks would face a capital shortfall of more than six trillion euros ($6.6 trillion) if their holdings of domestic sovereign bonds were capped at 25 percent of their own funds, the European Central Bank's Vice President Vitor Constancio said.

A rule set by the Basel committee and due to come into force in 2019 limits a bank's exposure to a single customer at 25 percent of its funds. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Marc Jones; Editing by Louise Ireland)