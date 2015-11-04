FRANKFURT Nov 4 A European Union directive
seeking to shield taxpayers from having to bail out failing
banks can be "dangerous" as it leaves short-term depositors
exposed to potential losses, a member of the European Central
Bank's supervisory board said on Wednesday.
The EU directive, which is being implemented by all member
states, says that shareholders, creditors and, eventually,
depositors should be made to take losses before public money can
be used to save a failing bank.
"Frankly this could be dangerous," Mathias Dewatripont, a
member of the ECB's supervisory board told a conference in
Frankfurt on Wednesday.
He added the directive left short-term deposits, which are
often used by savers, exposed to losses.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)