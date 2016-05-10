BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT May 10 The European Central Bank is carrying out a deep-dive analysis of four banks that it may start to supervise directly, it said on Tuesday.
The lenders are Italy's Banca Mediolanum, the Irish unit of U.S. lender Citigroup, Slovenia's Abanka and Latvia's Rietumu Banka.
The "comprehensive assessment" includes a review of the quality of the assets on the banks' balance sheet and a "stress test" checking their resilience to shocks, the ECB said.
Results are expected in November.
The ECB currently supervises the euro zone's 129 largest banks, based on their size in absolute terms and relative to the country where they are based. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.