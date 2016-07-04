FRANKFURT, July 4 Properly regulated and
controlled state support for banks in the euro zone can be
justified, though such intervention needs to be used sparingly,
European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on
Monday.
"A role for the public sector is justified on conceptual
grounds," Angeloni told a conference. "It is present in the
other major jurisdictions with which we compare ourselves and
compete, starting with the U.S.
"In fact, the existing European legislation, including the
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Commission
communication of 2013, provide safeguards that balance the
provision of state aid and the involvement of private sector
creditors, in the interest of financial stability."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)