FRANKFURT Nov 15 Banking regulators must provide lenders with increased certainty about the rules they need to follow and a new regulation known as Basel III should provide banks around the globe a level playing field, ECB bank supervision chief Daniel Nouy said.

"How can banks plan for the future when they do not know what rules they will have to comply with? Regulators must therefore provide regulatory certainty," Nouy said at a conference in Frankfurt.

"Basel III should be finalised by the end of the year and it should not, on average, significantly increase capital requirements. And, equally important, this has to be achieved in a way that preserves a level playing field for banks globally." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Mark Heinrich)