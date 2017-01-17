FRANKFURT Jan 17 Euro zone banks are set to
ease credit standards in the first quarter after a modest
tightening of corporate lending standards in the last three
months of 2016, a European Central Bank lending survey showed on
Tuesday.
In the three months to December, net demand for loans to
enterprises continued to increase and banks expect lending to
gain further momentum in the first quarter, the ECB said in the
quarterly survey.
Net demand for housing loans and consumer credit rose in the
fourth quarter and will continue to rise in the first three
months of 2017 as banks expect an ongoing increase in demand for
mortgages and consumer credit amid higher economic activity.
According to the survey of 139 banks, lenders tightened
their credit standards for loans to companies in the forth
quarter, mainly due to significant tightening in the
Netherlands. This was the first net tightening since the fourth
quarter of 2013 and was broadly in line with expectations.
(Reporting by Andreas Framke; Editing Balazs Koranyi)