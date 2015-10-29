* ECB's Constancio:25 pct cap on govt bonds would cause
disruption
* Banks may face more than 6 trln eur capital
shortfall-Constancio
* Dombret: Banks should cap holdings and set aside capital
based on risk
(Adds Dombret)
By Marc Jones and Francesco Canepa
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Oct 29 Capping banks' holdings
of sovereign bonds could wipe trillions of euros off their
capital, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio
said on Thursday, laying bare a rift within the euro zone's
system of central banks on the issue.
The head of the ECB's supervisory board, Daniele Nouy, has
said a bank's exposure to a single sovereign should not be
greater than 25 percent of its own equity capital, as is the
case for all other types of debt.
But Constancio said applying such a rule would either force
European Union banks to raise vast amounts of Tier 1 capital or
sell some of their sizable sovereign bond holdings.
"They would (face) additional Tier 1 capital needs of over 6
trillion euros or potential sales of those securities above 1.6
trillion euros," he said in remarks prepared for a speech
delivered in London.
"This is illustrative of the likely scale of disruption in
sovereign debt markets, banking sector and the economy as a
whole that the introduction of such a regime could bring."
Under current international rules, holdings of sovereign
bonds are treated as risk-free.
As an alternative, Constancio floated the idea of
introducing risk weights - gauging holdings according to their
likelihood of default - based on prices.
"A price-based regulation would allow more leeway in banks'
portfolio decisions and would also be less disruptive to the
sovereign debt markets," Constancio said.
Bundesbank executive board member Andreas Dombret suggested
a third course on Thursday, one potentially even more onerous
for banks than that outlined by Nouy.
Dombret said bank holdings of a single country's sovereign
bonds should be capped as they are for private debt and should
also be backed by capital in proportion to their riskiness.
"The Bundesbank is arguing for government bonds to be backed
with a risk-appropriate amount of capital and for large exposure
limits, just like those for claims on private debtors," Dombret
said in remarks prepared for a speech in London.
