FRANKFURT Nov 11 The European Central Bank
proposed several amendments to its banking regulations on
Wednesday that could force some lenders to build capital more
quickly than expected.
The ECB said it wants to phase in new definitions of capital
by 2018, rather than 2022 and, as part of this change, it will
shorten the period it lets banks include deferred tax assets in
their capital level.
It will also cut the transition period that allows banks to
continue including holdings in insurance subsidiaries in their
common tier 1 equity.
European authorities have steadily increased their capital
demands on banks since the financial crisis, when a number of
the continent's banks needed bailing out by the state. Big
lenders in the euro area already face another increase as part
of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process.
Some banking industry figures have expressed concerns about
the increases, arguing that the sector has already amassed
capital and further demands would hold back lending, countering
the ECB's own efforts to boost lending growth.
As part of the revised rules, deferred tax assets would have
to be deducted from Common Tier 1 equity by the start of 2018
instead of 2022 and the same timeline would be set for phasing
out the non-deduction of insurance subsidiaries.
However, the rule change on deferred tax assets will not
apply to banks under restructuring, limiting the impact, while
the insurance clause will not apply to conglomerates, who are
covered by the so-called Danish Compromise and continue to enjoy
the exemption.
The ECB estimates the CET 1 ratio of the banks supervises is
at 12.7 pct percent but would be 11.2 percent if all
transitional adjustment were already factored in.
Although much of the transition will be done by 2018, there
will be lingering effects until 2024.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)