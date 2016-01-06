* Business model, low profits top ECB risk list
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Jan 6 The European Central Bank
identified how banks make money and their poor earnings as
2016's main sources of risk in the sector, signalling that
capital robustness is no longer a main concern for the euro
zone's top banking supervisor.
Banks have long complained that ever-rising capital demands
from the European Central Bank's Single Supervisory Mechanism
(SSM) were constraining their ability to lend, while margins
were depressed by the ECB's low interest rates.
Outlining its priorities for the year, the ECB put banks'
business models and low profits at the top of the list, pushing
back concerns over capital adequacy which have preoccupied
supervisors since the global financial crisis last decade.
"Among the key risks identified, business model and
profitability risk is ranked the highest, followed by other key
risks, the importance of which varies across SSM countries," it
said in a document published on its website.
Dangers include credit risk and heightened levels of
non-performing loans, a risk that stock and bond markets crash
after a multi-year rally, and conduct and governance risk.
The ECB, which has supervised the euro zone's largest banks
since late 2014, slightly increased capital demands for 2016
compared to the year before. But most lenders on its watch
already have more capital than needed after years of rights
issues and stockpiling.
While capital remains "a high priority", the ECB said it was
now concerned about stubbornly low profits at some banks and
whether some lenders are taking excessive risks to make money.
"The analysis of profitability drivers will facilitate the
identification of banks with structurally low profitability," it
said.
"In this context, an area of supervisory focus will be
examining whether profitability is achieved through, among other
things, a weakening of credit standards, greater reliance on
short-term funding, or an increase in risk exposures not
commensurate with the bank's stated risk appetite."
