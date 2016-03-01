(Repeats to alerts)
FRANKFURT, March 1 The euro zone's banking
system is in much better shape than at the onset of the
financial crisis in 2008, thanks to higher capital buffers and
stricter rules, one of the European Central Bank's top banking
supervisors said on Tuesday.
"Altogether, the banking system is much more resilient today
than it was in 2008 - not least thanks to an improved regulatory
and supervisory framework," Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who
represents the ECB's supervisory arm on the executive board,
said in a speech in New York.
