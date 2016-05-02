ROME May 2 Restricting banks' holdings of
home-country government bonds or making them set aside capital
to cover the risk from excessive holdings could do more harm
than good, European Central Bank policymaker Ignazio Visco said
on Monday.
The Italian central bank governor warned against attempts
led by Germany and the Netherlands to make the euro zone impose
such limits to break the so-called "doom loop" between weak
sovereigns and weak banks, saying it could actually increase the
severity of financial crises.
Sovereign bonds are currently considered 'risk-free',
meaning banks do not have to hold any capital against them and
there is no limit to how many bonds issued by a single state
each bank can own.
"The imposition of risk weights or, worse, tight
concentration limits could be particularly disruptive for banks'
ability to act as shock absorbers in the event of sovereign
stress," Visco told a conference of the Euro50 reflection group.
"I doubt that further changes in prudential regulation are
the right instrument for addressing the sovereign-bank nexus,"
he said. "My personal view is that the potential benefits of a
reform are uncertain, while the potential costs could be
sizeable."
Visco's comments were in sharp contrast to a speech on
Monday by the ECB board member in charge of banking supervision,
who said banks should be forced to set aside more capital
against their government bonds with the charge rising in
proportion to their exposure to the sovereign.
"The more government bonds held by a bank, the more capital
the bank would have to hold against each of these bonds," Sabine
Lautenschlaeger said in a speech in Zurich.
"This would be an important step towards breaking the
vicious circle between banks and sovereigns; and it would be a
further step towards reinforcing the foundations of monetary
union."
Germany, the dominant power in the euro zone, has made such
risk-reduction measures a condition for agreeing to move forward
with a European bank deposit guarantee scheme, widely regarded
as one of the missing links in European banking union.
Visco said that as long as the effect of limiting or
risk-weighting banks' sovereign holdings was uncertain, it would
be prudent to wait for the financial system to recover fully and
for recent regulatory reforms to deliver results before making
further changes.
(Reporting by Paul Taylor; Editing by James Dalgleish)