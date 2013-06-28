BRIEF-R&I affirms Aozora Bank Ltd's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I
BRUSSELS, June 28 Europe will have a single banking supervisor and a mechanism for winding down failed banks in place by the middle of 2014, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday after an EU summit.
"This banking union project launched a year ago is now being carried out with a timeframe that allows us to say that all the mechanisms ... will be there in mid-2014 to protect Europe from a banking crisis," he told reporters in Brussels.
* Says it has acquired the trusted beneficial rights of a Osaka-based property for 1,910 million yen, on March 31
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I