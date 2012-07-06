BRUSSELS, July 6 The risks from any direct
financial assistance given by the European Stability Mechanism
to banks would remain the responsibility of the country
requesting it, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of
the sensitivity of the discussions, said that any direct aid
would require the sovereign in question to give a "full
guarantee".
"It remains the risk of the sovereign because you have the
counter guarantee by the sovereign," he said.
The official also said that there would be a political
endorsement of a rescue for Spain's banks but no final agreement
on Monday when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels.