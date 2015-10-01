BRIEF-Transcorp International recommends dividend at 0.16 rupees per share
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Oct 1 Euro zone banks continue to face a squeeze on their profitability due to weak growth and volatile financial conditions, so many have to review their business models to remain profitable, Europe's top regulator said on Thursday.
"While prices of financial assets are rising, real investments in the euro area remain relatively low," Daniele Nouy, the head of the ECB's supervisory arm, said.
"If we also factor in the persistent low interest rate environment, it becomes clear that banks will have to review their business models in order to stay profitable," she said.
Nouy added that some banks within the euro area still face significant credit risk so a focus on non-performing exposures and concentrations of exposures in areas like real estate are likely to remain a key priority.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0737 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 8 *545.3 85.7 -664.6 ^May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28