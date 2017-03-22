FRANKFURT, March 22 Banks looking to relocate
from Britain to the euro zone after Brexit may face an easier
entry process, a European Central Bank board member said on
Wednesday.
The ECB may be ready to temporarily waive an examination of
the financial models that banks use to determine the risk of a
default, as long as the banks meet the standards of British
regulators, Sabine Lautenschlaeger told bank executives in
Frankfurt.
"With a view to internal models, we would aim to be
accommodating regarding the timing," Lautenschlaeger said.
"There will be a transitional period in which new euro area
entities might use internal models that have not yet been
approved by the ECB."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Andreas Framke, editing by
Larry King)