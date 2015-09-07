* Makes draft decisions on Common Equity Tier 1 ratios
* Banks will have two weeks to raise any objection
* Final decisions could come in November
By Paola Arosio and Francesco Canepa
MILAN/FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The European Central
Bank's supervisory arm has set the capital levels that the euro
zone's largest lenders must hold and will communicate its draft
decisions to the banks shortly, several sources with knowledge
of the matter said on Monday.
The ECB took over regulation of the region's biggest banks
late last year and was due to decide on the minimum Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of a lender's ability to
absorb losses, that each bank has to hold.
The draft decisions made late last week cover most of the
123 banks under the ECB's supervision, one of the sources said.
"There was a supervisory board meeting on Thursday and
Friday and the decisions were taken," the source said.
Around 80 percent of the institutions supervised by the ECB
will be required to hold a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of between
and 9 and 12 percent, with half of the total having to hold a
CET1 of 10 percent, a banking source said before the ECB
decision.
Leading banks on both sides of the Atlantic have come under
market and supervisory pressure to hold capital well above
minimum legal requirements, with a core ratio of 11-12 percent
now seen as the new norm compared with a fraction of this level
before the financial crisis.
Europe's 24 biggest banks had an average common equity ratio
of 13.2 percent at the end of June, although that included
Nordic, Swiss and UK banks who have higher ratios than their
euro zone rivals. Some smaller banks also have weaker capital
ratios.
After receiving the ECB's demands, euro zone banks will have
two weeks to raise any technical objections, another source
said.
The ECB will then make a final decision, which could come in
November, two of the sources said.
